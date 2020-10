Some photo highlights of Linton vs Forest Parke on Saturday, October 17th, 2020, including: (1.) Gentry Warrick ready for the ball; (2.) Jalyee Hayes & Gentry Warrick defending the net; (3.) Haley Rose passing the ball, (4.) Aubrey Ewers serving; and, (5.) Kylie Cooksey digging for a ball. Linton won and went on to play at 7pm against Barr Reeve.

Photos by Austin Gordon Photography

