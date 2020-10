Some photo highlights of the Linton vs. Providence football game in Clarksville on Friday, October 16th, 2020, including: (1.) Drew Smith returning a kick; (2.) Eli Poe deflecting a ball from the defender; (3.) Drew Smith running through the defense; and, (4.) Kaulin Padgett running down the gut of the Pioneers.

Photos by Austin Gordon Photography

Like this: Like Loading...