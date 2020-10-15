Stage 5 of “Back On Track” continued by Governor today

Earlier today, Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed an executive order extending Stage 5 of the Back on Track for an additional four weeks or until Saturday November 14th. Color codes on a county-by-county basis will continue, along with the requirement to wear a facial covering in public with certain exemptions, to practice social distancing, and to adhere to certain other requirements placed on businesses and schools, for example, as outlined in a prior executive order, specifically Executive Order #20-43. As the subtitle of the Governor’s latest executive order reads, it is more of the same as the “New Normal During A Global Pandemic.”

The newest executive order in its entirety is embedded below:

Featured photo by cottonbro from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...