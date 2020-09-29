Ivy Tech and Vincennes to offer tuition-free courses starting in October 2020

How do you begin taking steps towards a new career? Where can you find courses and training that fit your schedule? How do you pay for it?

Well, here are some timely answers: The State of Indiana is paying for courses that match in-demand job openings that can help you with future employment, but you must act quickly as classes start in October. Many of these courses can be found online and at a location near you, including at Ivy Tech Community College and Vincennes University.

There are many different options, depending on the field you are interested in, and everything aligns to good paying careers you can get into rapidly. Here are just a few of the options starting next month:

Information Technology

Advanced Manufacturing

Logistics/Transportation

Health Care

Business

By taking advantage of Indiana’s Next Level Jobs program, you have the chance to earn a valuable short-term certificate in a field where employers are currently hiring. Best of all, it is completely tuition-free to you!

Get started at www.ivytech.edu/nextlevel or www.vinu.edu/nextleveljobs

