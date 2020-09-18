GCHD names mask decorating contest winners

The Greene County Health Department (GCHD) used a mask decorating contest to educate K-12 parents and their children about non-medical interventions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a mask, social distancing, and frequent handwashing/hand sanitizing. Through community donations, the GCHD was able to provide $5.00 McDonald’s gift cards to all participants in addition to the prizes below:

Elementary Grand Prize Winner: Emalee Basye, 1st Grade – Bloomfield Elementary School – Received a ENKEEO Kick Scooter.

Junior High Grand Prize Winner: Lydia Pfaff, 8th Grade – Eastern Greene Middle School – Received a Fujifilm Instax Instant Camera.

High School Grand Prize Winner: Owen Faught, 9th Grade – Shakamak Jr./Sr. High School – Received Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones.

Two Honorable Mentions: Aalyah Morehouse, 2nd Grade – WRV Elementary School – Received a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card Emeral Goff, Teacher’s Aide – Shakamak School District – $10 Dollar Store Gift Card



Like this: Like Loading...