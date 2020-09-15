Celebrate National Public Lands Day, September 26-27th, Hoosier-style

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

National Public Lands Day is Saturday, September 26th, and during that weekend Hoosiers can celebrate by supporting their favorite DNR property by doing volunteer work — or simply visiting.



National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort involving public lands. State park properties will have programs for visitors to volunteer as individuals or as part of many events across Indiana, but they can also choose to visit and just enjoy their favorite areas.



Outdoor enthusiasts can also combine visiting and volunteering by grabbing a bucket and taking on the 5 gallon challenge.



September 26th is also National Hunting and Fishing Day, an opportunity to celebrate the role of hunting, recreational shooting, trapping, and fishing in conservation. In addition to participating in volunteer activities, sportsmen and sportswomen can take along someone new as they enjoy the last Free Fishing Day of the year (dnr.IN.gov/fishfree) or share their passion with youth by participating in Youth Deer Season (wildlife.IN.gov/9323.htm).



On Sunday, September 27th, Indiana State Parks, Indiana State Forests, and State Recreation Areas will offer free admission where entrance fees are normally charged.



The entire weekend serves as a reminder that public lands are places for outdoor recreation, conservation, and making memories with families and friends. Events include hikes, pioneer activities, crafts, Learn to Fish events (on.IN.gov/learn2fish), and live bird shows.



For a complete list of programs, see calendar.dnr.IN.gov. Information about how to be a DNR volunteer can be found at on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer. For more information on National Public Lands Day, see PublicLandsDay.org; and for more information on National Hunting and Fishing Day, see nhfday.org.

Featured photo by Snapwire from Pexels

