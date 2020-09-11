This Week at the Linton Farmers Market (Sat., Sept. 12th)

From the Linton Farmers Market:

Happy Friday, friends!

We are back this Saturday morning after being closed to observe the Labor Day Holiday last weekend. Sadly, summer is coming to an end and there are only three Saturdays left for our summer Linton Farmer’s Market. Don’t worry, you still have time to get stocked up on all of your favorite local produce, meats, teas, honey, homemade goodies, and more!

Dave Tyra will be playing his guitar and singing some of your favorite songs.

If you still have your WIC checks, be sure you use them in the next three weeks!

See you this Saturday at the market, and be sure to tell your friends!

See you Saturday!

—-

This Week at the Market:

Braided Branch Bakery – homemade sweet treats

E & J Meats – fresh Beef



Four Flags Farm – maple syrup, breads, eggs, herbs



Ginny’s Country Oven – a variety of baked goods, jams, and jellies



Good Aura Homestead – chicken, herbs, eggs, soap



Morning Glory Farm – fresh meat



Spurlin Homestead – honey, eggs, herbal teas, kimchi



Wagler Family Farms – wide variety of produce and baked goods



Wagler Produce – wide variety of produce



We Made This – soap, scrubs, lotion, wax tarts

—-

Customer Health & Safety Guidelines:

Stay at home if you or someone in your home are sick.

Wash your hands prior to entering the market. A hand washing/sanitizing station will be available at the market entrance. We also encourage customers to wear a face mask.

A hand washing/sanitizing station will be available at the market entrance. We also encourage customers to wear a face mask. Always maintain a 6-foot distance from others. Sidewalk chalk or tape will be used to delineate proper distances between customers and vendors, and to guide customers through the market.

Do NOT touch any produce or product. The vendor will hand your items to you.

Limit shoppers to one if possible. A second shopper may wait at the exit to help carry items or a pair of shoppers may separate to pick up items from multiple vendors more efficiently.

A second shopper may wait at the exit to help carry items or a pair of shoppers may separate to pick up items from multiple vendors more efficiently. Limit socializing. Keep your visit short and do not linger, socialize, or congregate inside the market, so our vendors can serve as many customers as possible.

Wash all produce before eating.

Featured photo courtesy Linton Farmers Market

