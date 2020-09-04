Greene County Health Dept announces mask decorating contest

In order to help students maintain a positive attitude about mask wearing and inspire everyone’s creative spirit in general, the Greene County Health Department is launching a “Mask Decorating Contest” co-sponsored by the Greene County Rotary Club, Roger Axe, Emergency Management Director, Mr. & Mrs. Peter J. Powers, MD, and the Greene County Bar Association.

The aim of the mask decorating competition is to give students the opportunity to have some fun, while still being able to contribute to help keeping their fellow students, love ones, and community safe from the spread of COVID-19. After all, if you got to wear the mask, you might as well look good doing so!

Each school district will host a mask decorating contest for the elementary, junior high and high school divisions. One winner’s submission from each school will be presented to the health department for grand prize judging. Entries will be taken at your local schools from now until September 7th. Schools will submit their winning mask to the health department by September 10th.

The Greene County Health Department will host a judging ceremony and winners will be announced on Saturday, September 12, 2020, 10AM to 11:30AM, at the Greene County Fair Grounds located inside the Community Events Center, Heshey Room, 4503 W State Road 54, Bloomfield, Indiana.

Designs will be judged based on the following mask making criteria:

5 points for originality

5 points for execution (e.g. the quality of the work)

There will be one grand prize winner from each school division: Elementary, Junior High and High School. The grand prize winners will receive:

Elementary – Kick Scooter

Jr High – Fujifilm Instax, instant camera

High School – Beats Solo Wireless Headphones

A picture of the winners with their mask will also be featured on the Greene County Health Department’s website. K-12 staff can get in on the fun, too! Take a picture with the mask that you decorated for posting on the health department’s website.

Featured photo by Pixabay from Pexels

