Reserve a spot for put and take pheasant hunts, Sept. 5

From Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Hunters can purchase a reservation for put and take pheasant hunts online starting on Sept. 5 at 6 a.m. ET.

Put and take hunts are no longer available on a first-come, first-served basis at fish & wildlife areas (FWAs). To reserve a spot, click “Apply for a reserved hunt” at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.

Hunters do not need to log in to an online account to reserve a spot if they have a valid hunting license. Instead, hunters can access the reserved hunts using only their Customer ID number and date of birth. Use one of the latest versions of Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Safari, or Google Chrome. Other browsers, such as Brave, will not work. Browsers will need to allow the use of cookies.

The cost is $30 per reservation. Reservations purchases are non-refundable; however, they can be transferred to another person. Upon completion of their reservation, registrants will receive an email notification that includes their hunt registration ID, date reserved, and property name. Individuals should keep this confirmation for their records.

FWAs participating in put and take hunts this year are Atterbury, Glendale, J.E. Roush Lake, Pigeon River, Tri-County, Willow Slough, and Winamac.

All hunters are required to have a current Indiana Hunting License and Gamebird Habitat Stamp to participate in this hunt. Hunters must check in between 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET (8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. CT for Willow Slough due to limited daylight hours) on the day of the hunt. Hunting starts at 9 a.m. Hunters should bring their hunt registration paperwork and a valid hunting license on the day of their hunt.

Individuals participating in put and take pheasant hunts at FWAs are prohibited from harvesting game animals other than pheasants on days when pheasants are released and hunted.

To learn more about reserved hunts visit on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.

Photo courtesy Indiana Department of Natural Resources

