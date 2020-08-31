UPDATED: Jasonville 42%, Linton 34% of the COVID-19 cases reported past two weeks

From the Greene County Health Department:

The Greene County Health Department has surveilled an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks specific to the Jasonville and Linton areas (Jasonville 42% followed by Linton at 34% of the cases reported in the last two weeks). Due to the uptick in cases, residents of these communities are urged to proceed with diligence and are cautioned to adhere to the following recommendations.

Seniors and individuals of any age with serious chronic medical conditions, who are at increased risk for severe disease should avoid nonessential travel. All should avoid contact with sick individuals and wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. All should avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; and, wear a mask in public. If you are sick, stay at home. Work with family and friends to have food, hygiene and medical supplies delivered until you are well.

If everyone adheres to the recommendations listed above, we can effectively reduce the spread of the virus. The Greene County Health Department will continue to issue area alerts and will notify the public when the spread has been successfully reduced in your local area.

A free COVID-19 testing site is located at the Fairplay-Grant Fire Department, 206 Charlotte, Switz City, IN. The test site is open to individuals with or without COVID-19 symptoms starting at age 1 year and older. Register in advance at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 1-888-634-1116. Walk-ins are welcome.

Alerts and statistics are posted via the Greene County Health Department website’s COVID-19 page at www.co.greene.in.us/health

Be Well, Stay Safe!

