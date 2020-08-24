Fish & wildlife area hunting and trapping draws will look different this season

Fish & wildlife area (FWA) officials will conduct draws according to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. Property visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering while inside a property office or while near other people. If you feel sick, please stay at home.



For most draws, visitors will have limited access to FWA offices. Due to the likelihood of people being asked to wait outside during the draw process, visitors should dress for the weather and be prepared for draws to take longer to conduct than in previous years.



Public seating areas will be removed to limit people congregating in certain areas. If you are participating in a draw and require seating accommodations, please bring a portable lawn chair.



If property offices are closed to public access due to coronavirus concerns, property hunting draws will still take place at FWAs according to each property’s specific draw plan. Property draw plans are written based on property accommodations to ensure social distancing practices are being followed.



Property-specific information for how the draws will be conducted can be found at wildlife.IN.gov/10443.htm.



You can also contact the property directly to find out more details. Contact information for each property can be found at on.IN.gov/dfwproperties.

Featured photo by Lum3n from Pexels

