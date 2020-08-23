Your horoscope – Virgo (Aug 23rd – Sept 22nd)

SIGN: Virgo

BORN: August 23rd – September 22nd

Ruled by the planet of mercury, communication tends to play a vital role in the way you live your life. Whether that’s through your work or a love of socializing, you will frequently find yourself invested in other people plenty. Whether you feel inspired by writing, psychology or communications, your need for humanity drives you to understand and explore the depth of variety you can experience within your life. Whether it be through reading, listening or teaching, you enjoy storytelling. Your skill with others and your empathy make you fantastic at leading, organizing and providing meaning to the lives of others.

Virgo is a mutable sign, and as your time represents the shifting of the seasons from summer to fall, you are adaptable and malleable to a variety of tasks. As well as this, your natural earthiness allows you to connect with plenty of different ideas and explore a plethora of concepts and values with a non-judgmental and empathetic front. You may feel as though you are more of a lone wolf, drifting between friends as well as being very invested in your work and passion projects, but this will just be a result of your interest in humanity as a whole. Presented with so many different aspects to explore, you might become introverted through fascination. Make sure to maintain your grounding and root yourself firmly before drifting in too many directions. While you might like the idea of seeing all there is to see and doing all there is to do, often, narrowing your searches and choosing to specialize will make you feel far happier. You’ll enjoy the wholeness of exacting and grounded behaviors.

Virgo is in the fall of Venus, meaning it is opposite where Venus is exalted in the astrological calendar. As a result, unlike your earthy counterpart Taurus, you are cooler and less defined by passions and worldly pleasures. While your curiosity may drive you, romantically you are grounded and sensible. You are composed and orderly, meaning you are less affected by the willful powers of Venus to influence you, potentially detrimentally. It may be best to consider this a blessing, while it does not hold you back, your calm and restraint in this area of life allows you to be considerate and careful, not falling at easy hurdles.

You may panic that you are not as advanced as others may be in the quest for love but find solace in the fact that your assurance and your wisdom mean you are going to find what you need, all in good time. Trust that you are on the correct path for your individual needs and accept that you cannot afford to compare yourself with others. Your different interests or traits do not make you any less worthy of joy or excitement in life than anybody else. Observe a Scorpio friend’s willful acceptance for the beauty of difference in other people. Sometimes, you need to accept that you’ll have to take the road less traveled.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

