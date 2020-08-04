INDOT announces road closure and lane restrictions

From The Indiana Department of Transportation

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for a pipe replacement project on State Road 59 in Linton near Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area.

Beginning on or around Monday, Aug. 10, INDOT Maintenance crews will be replacing a culvert pipe on S.R. 59 requiring a full excavation of the roadway in this area. During this project, the road will be closed to through traffic, however local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

Work is expected to last for about 15 days depending upon weather conditions. The official detour for this closure follows S.R. 67. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

INDOT also announces lane restrictions for a bridge project on State Road 54 near Linton.

Beginning on or around Wednesday, Aug. 12, contractors will close one lane of S.R. 54 about a mile east of the S.R. 59 intersection to perform a bridge deck overlay on the structure spanning Bee Hunter Ditch. During this project one lane will be closed around the clock and traffic will be controlled by a temporary traffic signal. This project also requires the closure of 12th Street until the operation is complete.

Work is expected to last until the beginning of October depending upon weather conditions. Restrictions will be in place around the clock. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

Photo by Max Andrey from Pexels

