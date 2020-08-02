The new house cat – tips and tricks

You recently welcomed a new kitten home. Have you started feeding him, changing his litter box, and asking what was next? Well, this article is for you as it is on basic instructions for feeding and training with some simple tricks and tips too. To make this new journey full of fun, let’s begin!

Things to Consider

There are certain things to keep in mind before you go out for the house cat, such as:

Choosing the right cat

Bringing kitty home

Introducing kitty to other pets

Discipline and positive reinforcement

Trying new tastes

Regular checkups

1. Choosing the Right Cat

Go for shelter cats as they are often times healthier than purebreds — and certainly need love too. An easy-going personality is quite important. Perhaps you’d like a hyper cat to play with, but how about kitty when he’s no longer that little? A gentle cat is going to play a lot, not as rough as a hyper one.

2. Bringing Kitty Home

It’s really not a good idea to leave a new cat to freely roam in your house in the beginning, especially if you already had other pets. It may lead to — well — tussles. So be sure to place the cat in a single room with a litter box, and a suitable (and acceptable) scratch place. If Kitty is at home in her new house, you’ll know because she’ll begin to groom.

3. Introducing Kitty to Other Pets

Keep the kitty away from other pets for a few days until he gets comfortable with them. You can begin placing child safety doors at the door if your other pets are comfortable, which probably will take anywhere from a day to a week. This allows them to look at each other without worrying that either pet is hurt. Food and treats are a great way to strengthen their relationships positively too.

4. Discipline and Positive Reinforcement

Teaching disciplining demands patience; however, by applying strict rules with positive reinforcement, you can train any animal fairly easily, especially domesticate house cats. Keep in mind, though, if you physically correct your pet, even occasionally, the pain will always be connected to you, not the unwanted activity.

5. Try New Tastes

During his first few months, the tastes and preferences of your kitten were mainly established. In the formation stage, too many cats are not sufficiently exposed to flavors. Let the kitty taste beef, poultry, turkey, and fish, particularly wild-caught salmon, tuna, or sardines. Variety is the spice of life, and it is good even for your cat’s health.

6. Regular Checkup

It is essential for the long life of your cat is to be checked and vaccinated regularly as necessary, which typically means annually. The germs that we bring inside can also sicken even indoor cats that are otherwise isolated from illnesses. Many illnesses have no apparent symptoms before the outbreak begins, and annual checkups at the veterinarian are your best defense — and offense.

Final Verdict!

Whether or not you have a cat for company and companionship, you also have to give him some love and affection too. This includes petting him, playing with him, and even a treat now and then. A little patience during training can help you enjoy life — together with your new pet cat!

Photo by Francesco Ungaro from Pexels

