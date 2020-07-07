Linton-Stockton’s school supplies fundraiser exceeds $15,000 goal

All Linton-Stockton students will receive free school supplies this year

Back to school will be a little bit less stressful and easier on the pocket book for parents in the Linton-Stockton School Corporation as the school’s $15,000 in 15 Days fundraiser, focused on raising funds for school supplies, was deemed a success.

“Linton-Stockton Schools are humbled, yet not surprised, by the overwhelming support of the community in supporting the $15,000 in 15 Days Campaign. We exceeded the goal and are now able to provide school supplies for our K-12th grade students,” said Linton-Stockton School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Kathryn Goad. “Through the generosity of our wonderful community, the burden of purchasing supplies is one less thing our young parents will need to worry about as we transition back to school.”

For students in Kindergarten through Grade 5, all supplies needed for academic work will be provided to students.

“The corporation will also be providing tissues and (cleaning) wipes which have previously been on the list. The only thing students in grade one though five will need are PE shoes,” Goad said.

General supplies, such as pencils, pens, notebooks, folders, and binders, will be available for students in grades six through 12. Students will be able to ‘shop’ for needed items after receiving supply lists from teachers. While many items will be available, some items, such as calculators, will still need to be provided by the student.

“I am not surprised by the community response. I have much gratitude for those individuals and businesses who donated,” Goad said. “Young parents have enough stress in our society today to provide for their children. Many lost income and jobs during the pandemic and will experience the effects for a long time to come. Our community stepped up with the realization that it is a difficult time and I am so thankful.”

Although the goal has been met, donations are still being accepted. Donations can be dropped off at or mailed to the Linton-Stockton School Corporation at 801 NE 1st Street. The Administration Office is opened from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

