Doggy Bootcamp – Training Fido

When you think of training a small dog, the first thing to remember might be pictures of a yippy, little furball defying your every instruction. Although small dogs may have the reputation as being harder to train than large breeds, that is not true at all. Small dogs are no harder to train than bigger dogs. When training, you only must consider a small dog’s small size. Here are some tips for your small dog’s training:

Comfortable Atmosphere

Once he comes home, help him relax. Give him a warm bottle of water and put a ticking clock next to his sleeping area when your puppy arrives back. It imitates his littermates’ heat and breathing and will ease his new climate. For a new dog from a busy, loud shelter that had a rough time already, this maybe even more important. Everything you can do to help him get comfortable in his new home is good.

Private Den

Providing a room of his own will begin his stay comfortably. Give your pup that spot in the house that nobody else uses in the family, including another pet, from the earliest possible time. For his comfort and security, leave him alone for some time. If he stays relaxed and calm, repay him. His own special spot in the house, sometimes even a simple box, is also a valuable training device.

Interactive Toys

Bored dogs are harmful. You can motivate and occupy your dog’s time with interactive dog toys, such as dog puzzles. There are many puzzles in which your dog is rewarded with some treat, and his brain works to solve the puzzle to get to the treat.

Stay Strict while Training

Discourage him from biting or nipping, but scolding will likely not be effective. Offer to swap a chew toy for your hand or pant leg — perhaps his favorite sock may work too. He is going to prefer a toy or bone in short order.

Lots of Appreciation and Love

Appreciation, such as “great job” or “nice work” can often help him learn even more quickly. After all, he’s working hard to satisfy you. A treat, petting, or playing with him for a few minutes will work well too. No doubt, his tail will be wagging for his next lesson — ready for more.

Final Verdict

For any training, patience and time are required. However, for successful dog training, remember these important aspects: consistency, build confidence, encourage with treats, and lots of love.

Photo by It’s me, Marrie from Pexels

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...