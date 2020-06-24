Former Linton reserve police officer charged with rape, sexual battery

A former reserve police officer is now on the other side of law enforcement. Indiana “Indy” Miller, who served as a reserve officer with the Linton Police Department, was recently charged with rape, sexual battery and battery resulting in bodily injury, after an investigation into two events that allegedly occurred in January 2020.

A female came forward recently to report she was the victim of unwanted and forceable intercourse with Miller, along with receiving certain trauma from Miller during those events, such as bite marks. According to the probable cause affidavit, alcohol was involved on both occasions.

Miller has retained a Bloomington-based criminal defense attorney, Carl Salzmann, and a jury trial has been requested. It is important to remember all accused persons should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Photo: Greene County Sheriff’s Department

