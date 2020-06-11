Reopening Indiana: Stage 4 begins Friday

Earlier this month, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced a five stage plan for reopening the State of Indiana after our recent lockdown due to Coronavirus or COVID-19. A website has been created to help Hoosiers interpret the Governor’s “Road Map to Safely Reopen Indiana”. For some counties, the reopening will be slightly delayed (where noted), but Greene County currently falls under the standard plan.

The Governor’s office has been using data based on four key principles when making decisions regarding the novel Coronavirus. These items are monitored and if all principles maintain a positive direction, we proceed to the stage in the reopening plan.

4 Key Principles of Health

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide has decreased for 14 days

The state retains its surge capacity for critical care beds and ventilators

The state retains its ability to test all Hoosiers who are COVID-19 symptomatic as well as health care workers, first responders, and frontline employees

Health officials have systems in place to contact all individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and expand contact tracing

Below you’ll find the complete text for Stage4. Although Stage 4 was originally scheduled to begin on Sunday, June 1th, the Governor announced yesterday that he would move up the date to Friday, May 22nd. You can view a video of the press conference and Stage 3 guidelines below.

Visit Indiana’s Back On Track website here.

From the State of Indiana:

STAGE 4 – BEGINNING JUNE 12TH

GUIDELINES FOR ALL HOOSIERS

Hoosiers 65 and older and those with known high-risk medical conditions should adhere to social distancing guidelines and remain cautious at work and in their communities

Continue remote work as needed

Face coverings are recommended

Social gatherings of up to 250 people may take place following the CDC social distancing guidelines. The coronavirus is often spread among groups of people who are in close contact in a confined space for an extended period of time. This limit applies to wedding receptions, parties, and other events where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time

Outdoor visitation may take place at assisted living facilities and nursing homes; guidelines continue to be reviewed and updated

Hospital visitations encouraged with precautions

WHAT OPENS

State government building access available by appointment

Professional office building employees may resume work at full capacity with adherence to social distancing

Retail stores and malls open at full capacity with social distancing guidelines in place

Dining room food service may open at up to 75% capacity as long as social distancing i observed

Bar seating in restaurants may open at 50% capacity as long as social distancing is observed

Bars and nightclubs may open at 50% capacity adhering to social distancing guidelines

Cultural, entertainment, and tourism sites may open at 50% capacity. This includes museums, zoos, aquariums, and like facilities

Movie theaters, bowling alleys, and similar facilities may open at 50% capacity, adhering to social distancing guidelines

Non-contact community recreational sport leagues or teams, public or private, may resume games, leagues, and tournaments on June 12

Contact community recreational sport leagues or teams, public or private, may resume games, leagues, and tournaments on June 19 when the host or sponsoring venue has submitted to the local health department and posted publicly, a COVID response plan that includes precautions in place and being taken to ensure overall protection of competitors, coaches, officials, staff, and spectators. Such plans must be submitted at least 72 hours in advance of the event. All social gathering limits must be followed. Please see Executive Order 20-32

The organizations at these links have prepared guidance for resuming amateur sports that may be helpful in preparing COVID response plans: https://aiha-assets.sfo2. digitaloceanspaces.com/AIHA/resources/Reopening-Guidance-for-AmateurSports_GuidanceDocument.pdf, https://www.aspenprojectplay.org/returnto-play

Raceways may open at 50% grandstand capacity

Pari-mutuel horse racing may begin with no spectators at Hoosier Park and Indiana

Grand facilities

Charity gaming and casinos may open June 15 with the approval of the Indiana Gaming Commission

Venues may open at a 50% capacity with adherence to social distancing guidelines

Amusement parks, water parks, and like facilities may open at 50% capacity; reservations are encouraged to limit the number of customers at any one time

Playgrounds may reopen; wash hands and use sanitizer frequently

WHAT REMAINS CLOSED

Conventions, fairs, festivals, parades, and similar events

View the complete Stage 4 document here.

Photo by Tim Mossholder from Pexels

