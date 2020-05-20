Greene County Foundation announces Linton-Stockton scholarship winners

An interesting school year has come to a close for Linton-Stockton High School’s Class of 2020. Instead of attending the annual Senior Honors Program to learn of scholarship and award winners, the 2020 recipients were announced via Facebook Live.

Wednesday afternoon the Greene County Foundation announcned 2020 scholarship winners from Linton-Stockton on their Facebook page.

2020 Greene County Foundation Scholarship Winners for Linton-Stockton:

Linton-Stockton Special Achievement Scholarship

Isabella Meek

Marjorie Walters Memorial Scholarship

Kayla Smock

Mirisa Jones Memorial Scholarship

Chaisey Wasnidge

Phil Harris Scholarship

Kayla Smock

Kaiylin Cooksey

Chaisey Wasnidge

Jacie Fonderhide

Aubrey Walton

Tonda Lawrence Memorial Scholarship

Kayla Smock

Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship

Linton-Stockton senior, Carson Brown, was named the 2020 Lilly Scholar back in December of 2019. Brown will receive a four-year, full tuition scholarship to the Indiana college of his choice.

