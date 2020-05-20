Greene County Foundation announces Linton-Stockton scholarship winners

An interesting school year has come to a close for Linton-Stockton High School’s Class of 2020. Instead of attending the annual Senior Honors Program to learn of scholarship and award winners, the 2020 recipients were announced via Facebook Live.
Wednesday afternoon the Greene County Foundation announcned 2020 scholarship winners from Linton-Stockton on their Facebook page.
2020 Greene County Foundation Scholarship Winners for Linton-Stockton:
Linton-Stockton Special Achievement Scholarship
- Isabella Meek
Marjorie Walters Memorial Scholarship
- Kayla Smock
Mirisa Jones Memorial Scholarship
- Chaisey Wasnidge
Phil Harris Scholarship
- Kayla Smock
- Kaiylin Cooksey
- Chaisey Wasnidge
- Jacie Fonderhide
- Aubrey Walton
Tonda Lawrence Memorial Scholarship
- Kayla Smock
Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship
Linton-Stockton senior, Carson Brown, was named the 2020 Lilly Scholar back in December of 2019. Brown will receive a four-year, full tuition scholarship to the Indiana college of his choice.