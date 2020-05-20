Advertisements
Community

Greene County Foundation announces Linton-Stockton scholarship winners

thelintonian
By thelintonian
Leave a Comment on Greene County Foundation announces Linton-Stockton scholarship winners

An interesting school year has come to a close for Linton-Stockton High School’s Class of 2020. Instead of attending the annual Senior Honors Program to learn of scholarship and award winners, the 2020 recipients were announced via Facebook Live.

Wednesday afternoon the Greene County Foundation announcned 2020 scholarship winners from Linton-Stockton on their Facebook page.

Posted by Greene County Foundation on Wednesday, 20 May 2020

2020 Greene County Foundation Scholarship Winners for Linton-Stockton:

Linton-Stockton Special Achievement Scholarship

  • Isabella Meek

Marjorie Walters Memorial Scholarship

  • Kayla Smock

Mirisa Jones Memorial Scholarship

  • Chaisey Wasnidge

Phil Harris Scholarship

  • Kayla Smock
  • Kaiylin Cooksey
  • Chaisey Wasnidge
  • Jacie Fonderhide
  • Aubrey Walton

Tonda Lawrence Memorial Scholarship

  • Kayla Smock

Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship

Linton-Stockton senior, Carson Brown, was named the 2020 Lilly Scholar back in December of 2019. Brown will receive a four-year, full tuition scholarship to the Indiana college of his choice.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: