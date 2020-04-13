COVID-19 cases rise in Greene County, flattening statewide

In her daily update earlier today, Brenda Reetz, CEO of Greene County General Hospital, reported the Indiana State Department of Health is now reporting at total of 25 positive Covid-19 cases in Greene County. Reetz noted five of those cases were at Glenburn Home, as reported earlier. She stated the hospital is working with that facility to help and assist them.

In Indiana, though, the curve of cases appears to be flattening and that is mostly attributed to social distancing, she said. She encouraged people to stay home and not to travel unnecessarily.

Posted by Greene County General Hospital on Monday, 13 April 2020

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

