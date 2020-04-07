Former Linton nursing home owner makes headlines for recent conflict

Nearby, in the City of Washington this Monday morning, residents of the Washington Nursing Center were loaded on buses headed for Hanover, Indiana, but were met with a group of local protestors attempting to block the buses, according to multiple news outlets today. The nursing home operator in Washington, Fishers-based Chosen Heathcare, was reportedly moving the elderly patients to the other facility it operates so the Washington complex could house Covid-19 patients.

A lack of communication with local politicians about the company’s plans, though, drew fury online with social media, as well as the protestors this morning. Local police were on the scene, as well, multiple sources reported. After several hours, though, the nursing home operator apparently relented to local pressure and returned at least one bus that had left the premises.

“The Regional Director of Chosen Healthcare which operates Washington Nursing Center, says it will be quote ’business as usual,’ reported the local Washington radio station WAMW 107.9FM online.

In Indiana, Chosen Healthcare runs over a dozen nursing home facilities. They also run facilities in Iowa and Texas. Locally, the group under the name of Chosen Linton, LLC shut down the former Linton Nursing Home located at 1501 A St NE, Linton. No official plans for that facility have been released, but dumpsters can be seen by the boarded-up building.

