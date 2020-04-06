Shawnee Theatre postpones summer season

From The Shawnee Summer Theatre of Greene County:

“To our patrons, supporters and friends,

For the safety of our audiences, our community, actors and staff, Shawnee Theatre is postponing our upcoming 2020 summer season effective immediately.

We also are suspending events which were scheduled through May. We will monitor developments carefully and continuously in the days and weeks to come and adjust these decisions as required.

These moves align with the recommendations and directives of Governor Holcomb, the Department of Health & Human Services, other local officials and the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

At Shawnee Theatre, your support allows us to provide a space, in these difficult times, to come together and explore what makes us more alike than different. We come together to share a laugh, to grapple with difficult issues, and to grow as a community. It’s heartbreaking when we can’t provide our community with that space. We eagerly look forward to bringing wonderful live entertainment and theatre to our audiences at the earliest appropriate time. We have some exciting events planned for the fall/winter season and 2021 that will take Shawnee in an exciting new direction!

Any support you can give our non-profit theatre is greatly appreciated during this time, so that we can get back to providing quality entertainment to our community as soon as this crisis is over.

We will continue to post any updates and additional information on our social media

platforms

• Facebook

• Instagram

• Twitter

• www.shawneetheatre.org

Thank you for your understanding, and please take all personal precautions for the health of your family, friends and neighbors.

God bless!”

