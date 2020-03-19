State of Indiana creates COVID-19 Resource Dashboard

From the Indiana State Department of Health:

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) is closely monitoring a pandemic of the 2019 novel (new) coronavirus or COVID-19. This new respiratory virus was first identified in the city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei Province and continues to infect people in China and around the world, including the United States.

On March 6, ISDH confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in a Hoosier with recent travel. On March 16, ISDH reported the first death in Indiana due to COVID-19.

The dashboard below will be updated daily with the most up-to-date case counts. Please click here for the most recent press releases related to COVID-19.

ISDH is working with federal and local partners, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to respond to this evolving public health situation.

Please consult this page for updated news and guidance on the COVID-19 outbreak. Updates will be made as new information becomes available. Please contact your healthcare provider if you experience symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath and have a recent history of travel to areas affected by COVID-19 or contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

General questions from the public or healthcare provider inquiries about COVID-19 may be directed to the ISDH COVID-19 Call Center at the toll-free number 877-826-0011 (available 24/7) or email epiresource@isdh.in.gov.

