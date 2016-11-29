November 29, 2016Derrick Tennant

November 2016 Health Department Inspection Result

Inspections sent November 30, 2016

Establishment Critical Non Critical Comments
Shakamak IGA 5 11 Hamburger and Steaks stored at 52 Degrees- discarded, Hand wash sink is being used for other than hand washing, Presence of mice infestation, Potatoes are stored directly on the ground, No thermometers present in reach in cooler near meat retail area, No hand wash soap is present at hand wash sink in meat room, Outside dumpster is overflowing and not covered, Visual gap present at rear delivery door, Dead bugs need removed from facility, Facility is not being routinely cleaned
Kittle’s Sno Biz 0 0 No Violations
Bloomfield Tropical Snow 0 0 No Violations
Pizza Hut (Linton) 0 2 Equipment not cleaned, Hard to reach areas need routinely cleaned
Chuckles 0 0 No Violations
Fast Point 0 0 No Violations
Tropical Snow 0 0 No Violations
Hidden Hills Golf Course 0 0 No Violations
CB Hatfields 0 0 No Violations
Hasler Junction 0 0 No Violations
CVS (Bloomfield) 0 0 No Violations
Dollar General (Bloomfield) 0 1 Freezer is not holding at 0 degrees
Hucks 3 4 Sanitizing sink is soiled with food debris, Hand wash sink is dirty, Mouse droppings found in cappuccino machine, Reach in freezer has broken door gasket, Microwave for consumer use is soiled with food debris, Moldy substance is present on slushy machine, Dumpster lids are not closed
Ruler Food Store 0 0 No Violations
Walmart 0 0 No Violations
Country Porch (Jasonville) 1 5 Hand wash sink is being used for other than hand washing, No light in milk cooler, Moldy substance on pop nozzle and slushy machine, Routine cleaning not taking place, Floor dry is present in milk cooler
Country Porch (Linton-West) 0 0 No Violations
Country Porch (Linton-East) 1 1 Hand wash sink used for other than hand washing, Routine cleaning not taking place
Worthington Country Market 0 0 No Violations
Freedom Country Store 0 0 No Violations
China Sea 4 2 Raw meat stored above ready to eat foods, Re-use of rice bags for meat storage, Hand wash sink is being used for other than hand washing, Routine cleaning is not taking place in hard to reach areas
#1 Asian Buffet 0 0 No Violations
J Seven Sports Grille 0 0 No Violations

