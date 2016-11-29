November 2016 Health Department Inspection Result

Inspections sent November 30, 2016
|Establishment
|Critical
|Non Critical
|Comments
|Shakamak IGA
|5
|11
|Hamburger and Steaks stored at 52 Degrees- discarded, Hand wash sink is being used for other than hand washing, Presence of mice infestation, Potatoes are stored directly on the ground, No thermometers present in reach in cooler near meat retail area, No hand wash soap is present at hand wash sink in meat room, Outside dumpster is overflowing and not covered, Visual gap present at rear delivery door, Dead bugs need removed from facility, Facility is not being routinely cleaned
|Kittle’s Sno Biz
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Bloomfield Tropical Snow
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Pizza Hut (Linton)
|0
|2
|Equipment not cleaned, Hard to reach areas need routinely cleaned
|Chuckles
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Fast Point
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Tropical Snow
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Hidden Hills Golf Course
|0
|0
|No Violations
|CB Hatfields
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Hasler Junction
|0
|0
|No Violations
|CVS (Bloomfield)
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Dollar General (Bloomfield)
|0
|1
|Freezer is not holding at 0 degrees
|Hucks
|3
|4
|Sanitizing sink is soiled with food debris, Hand wash sink is dirty, Mouse droppings found in cappuccino machine, Reach in freezer has broken door gasket, Microwave for consumer use is soiled with food debris, Moldy substance is present on slushy machine, Dumpster lids are not closed
|Ruler Food Store
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Walmart
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Country Porch (Jasonville)
|1
|5
|Hand wash sink is being used for other than hand washing, No light in milk cooler, Moldy substance on pop nozzle and slushy machine, Routine cleaning not taking place, Floor dry is present in milk cooler
|Country Porch (Linton-West)
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Country Porch (Linton-East)
|1
|1
|Hand wash sink used for other than hand washing, Routine cleaning not taking place
|Worthington Country Market
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Freedom Country Store
|0
|0
|No Violations
|China Sea
|4
|2
|Raw meat stored above ready to eat foods, Re-use of rice bags for meat storage, Hand wash sink is being used for other than hand washing, Routine cleaning is not taking place in hard to reach areas
|#1 Asian Buffet
|0
|0
|No Violations
|J Seven Sports Grille
|0
|0
|No Violations
For questions or concerns, please contact the Greene County Health Department.