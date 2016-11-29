November 2016 Health Department Inspection Result

Shakamak IGA

Hamburger and Steaks stored at 52 Degrees- discarded, Hand wash sink is being used for other than hand washing, Presence of mice infestation, Potatoes are stored directly on the ground, No thermometers present in reach in cooler near meat retail area, No hand wash soap is present at hand wash sink in meat room, Outside dumpster is overflowing and not covered, Visual gap present at rear delivery door, Dead bugs need removed from facility, Facility is not being routinely cleaned