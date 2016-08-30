August 2016 Health Department Inspection Result

Inspections sent August 30, 2016
|Establishment
|Critical
|Non Critical
|Comments
|Long John Silvers
|0
|2
|Fryer has old food debris on and above storage area, Facility needs cleaned in hard to reach areas
|Parkview Diner
|0
|1
|Mop not properly hung
|Newberry Café
|1
|5
|Raw hamburger stored above ready to eat foods, No sanitizer test strips on site, Reach in cooler needs cleaned, Thermometer not present in cooling devices, Exhaust hood needs cleaned, No hand drying provisions are present at hand washing sink
|Casa Sevilla
|1
|1
|Raw foods stored above ready to eat foods in walk in cooler, Items stored in walk in cooler uncovered
|American Legion (Linton)
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Phil Harris Golf Course
|0
|0
|No Violations
|VFW (Linton)
|0
|1
|Sanitizer strips are not on site
|Hoosier Daddy’s Pub
|3
|2
|Product scoop handles are being stored in direct contact with food, Black trash bags are being used for food storage, Can opener blade is soiled with food debris, Pizza oven needs cleaned, Exhaust hood needs cleaned, Floors in kitchen area are not easily cleanable
|Yo Delicious
|0
|0
|No Violations
|The Breakfast Place
|1
|1
|Wiping cloths are not being stored between use in santizer solution, Facility needs cleaned in hard to reach areas
|Goosepond Pizza
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Burger King
|0
|1
|Ice machine has heavy lime buildup
|Dollar General (Linton East)
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Dollar General (Linton West)
|0
|0
|No Violations
|CVS (Linton)
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Jim’s Petro Plus
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Smoker’s Host
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Southside Express
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Casey’s (Linton)
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Jiffy Treat
|0
|3
|Floors need cleaned in hard to reach areas, exhaust hood needs cleaned, Ice cream reach in freezer is soiled with food debris
