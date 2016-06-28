The 2016 Linton Freedom Festival is under way! I’ve compiled a schedule of events taken from the official lineup, which can be found on the Linton Freedom Festival website.
Saturday, June 25th
|Time
|Event
|Location
|9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
|Classic Car Show
|Linton City Park
|6:30 – 8:00 PM
|Baby Freedom, Miss Sparkler & Mr. Firecracker Contest
|Linton City Park Band Shell
|8:00 PM
|Fast Eddie, The Eight Ball and Karaoke
|Linton City Park Band Shell
Sunday, June 26th
|Time
|Event
|Location
|7:00 PM
|Assembly of God Church Presents Adam Crabb in Concert
|Linton City Park Band Shell
Monday, June 27th
Tuesday, June 28th
Wednesday, June 29th
Thursday, June 30th
Friday, July 1st
Saturday, July 2nd
|Time
|Event
|Location
|10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
|Marketplace
|Linton City Park East Shelter House
|4:00 – 7:00 PM
|½ Chicken Dinner, Sides & Desserts-$10.00 (dine in/carry out). Advance dinner tickets available by phoning 812-847-9016
|Linton VFW
|4:00 – 7:00 PM
|Music provided by the band “Crust”
|Linton VFW
|6:00 PM
|Carnival Midway
|Linton City Park
|7:30 – 9:00
|PM Tim Latimer and Nuttin’ Fancy Band-Classic Hits
|Linton City Park Band Shell
|8:00 – 12:00 PM
|Music provided by the band “Wikker Elefant”
|Linton VFW
Sunday, July 3rd
|Time
|Event
|Location
|1:00 – 10:00 PM
|Marketplace
|Linton City Park East Shelter House
|6:00 PM
|Carnival Midway
|Linton City Park
|6:00 PM
|Heavy Weight Horse Pulling Contest
|Larry Kinnett’s Horse Barn, Road 200 North, Linton, IN (Watch for Signs)
|7:00 – 8:00 PM
|Lee & Holy Lynn Marcum Patriotic Music & The National Anthem
|Linton City Park Band Shell
|8:00 – 9:00 PM
|Romans Warrior Foundation – A special tribute and message for our Veterans, Gold Star Families, and First Responders
|Linton City Park Band Shell
Monday, July 4th
|Time
|Event
|Location
|6:00 – 9:00 AM
|Civitan Ham Breakfast
|Linton Fire Station
|9:45 AM
|Lee & Holly Lynn Marcum Patriotic Music & The National Anthem
|Parade Review Stand
|10:00 AM
|111th Linton Freedom Festival Parade “Hoosier Heroes”
|Linton, IN
|1:00 – 10:00 PM
|Marketplace
|Linton City Park East Shelter House
|6:00 PM
|Carnival Midway
|Linton City Park
|6:45 – 7:00 PM
|Emma Brewer-2015 Freedom Festival Queen to make introductions for:
* 2016 Freedom Festival Queen: Makayla Fulton
* 2016 Freedom Festival Queen: 1st Runner Up: Hunter House
* 2016 Freedom Festival Princess: Crislyn Woods
* 2016 Freedom Festival Princess 1st Runner Up: Brooklyn Hoffeditz
|Linton City Park Band Shell
|7:00 – 8:00 PM
|Kade Puckett-Finger Style Guitar
|Linton City Park Band Shell
|8:30 – 10:30 PM
|The Avalons Rock and Roll Oldies Sensation
|Linton City Park Band Shell
|10:30 PM
|Fireworks
|Linton City Park
