The 2016 Linton Freedom Festival is under way! I’ve compiled a schedule of events taken from the official lineup, which can be found on the Linton Freedom Festival website.

Saturday, June 25th

Time Event Location 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM Classic Car Show Linton City Park 6:30 – 8:00 PM Baby Freedom, Miss Sparkler & Mr. Firecracker Contest Linton City Park Band Shell 8:00 PM Fast Eddie, The Eight Ball and Karaoke Linton City Park Band Shell

Sunday, June 26th

Time Event Location 7:00 PM Assembly of God Church Presents Adam Crabb in Concert Linton City Park Band Shell

Monday, June 27th

Time Event Location 6:00 PM Carnival Midway Linton City Park 7:30 – 9:30 PM Addiction-Classic Rock Music Linton City Park Band Shell

Tuesday, June 28th

Time Event Location 2:00 PM Glenburn Bingo Linton City Park West Shelter House 6:00 PM Carnival Midway Linton City Park 7:30 – 9:30 PM Mike Fonderhide & Friends Country & Rock’n Roll Classics Linton City Park Band Shell

Wednesday, June 29th

Time Event Location 6:00 PM Carnival Midway Linton City Park 7:00 – 7:45 PM Bonnie Bland Gospel Music Linton City Park Band Shell 8:00 – 9:00 PM The Jammin’ Pans-Music of the Islands Linton City Park Band Shell

Thursday, June 30th

Time Event Location 6:00 PM Carnival Midway Linton City Park 7:00 – 9:00 PM Haywire-Classic Rock’n Roll Linton City Park Band Shell

Friday, July 1st

Time Event Location 5:00 – 10:00 PM Marketplace Linton City Park East Shelter House 6:00 PM Carnival Midway Linton City Park 7:30 – 9:00 PM Fat Cats Patriotic & Classic Rock’n Roll Linton City Park Band Shell

Saturday, July 2nd

Sunday, July 3rd

Time Event Location 1:00 – 10:00 PM Marketplace Linton City Park East Shelter House 6:00 PM Carnival Midway Linton City Park 6:00 PM Heavy Weight Horse Pulling Contest Larry Kinnett’s Horse Barn, Road 200 North, Linton, IN (Watch for Signs) 7:00 – 8:00 PM Lee & Holy Lynn Marcum Patriotic Music & The National Anthem Linton City Park Band Shell 8:00 – 9:00 PM Romans Warrior Foundation – A special tribute and message for our Veterans, Gold Star Families, and First Responders Linton City Park Band Shell

Monday, July 4th

Time Event Location 6:00 – 9:00 AM Civitan Ham Breakfast Linton Fire Station 9:45 AM Lee & Holly Lynn Marcum Patriotic Music & The National Anthem Parade Review Stand 10:00 AM 111th Linton Freedom Festival Parade “Hoosier Heroes” Linton, IN 1:00 – 10:00 PM Marketplace Linton City Park East Shelter House 6:00 PM Carnival Midway Linton City Park 6:45 – 7:00 PM Emma Brewer-2015 Freedom Festival Queen to make introductions for:

* 2016 Freedom Festival Queen: Makayla Fulton

* 2016 Freedom Festival Queen: 1st Runner Up: Hunter House

* 2016 Freedom Festival Princess: Crislyn Woods

* 2016 Freedom Festival Princess 1st Runner Up: Brooklyn Hoffeditz Linton City Park Band Shell 7:00 – 8:00 PM Kade Puckett-Finger Style Guitar Linton City Park Band Shell 8:30 – 10:30 PM The Avalons Rock and Roll Oldies Sensation Linton City Park Band Shell 10:30 PM Fireworks Linton City Park