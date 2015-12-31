December 2015 Health Department Inspection Results

Inspections sent December 31, 2015
|Establishment
|Critical
|Non Critical
|Comments
|J7 Sports Grill
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Joetta’s Pizza Villa
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Shakamak School
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Pizza Villa 2
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Linton Schools
|0
|0
|No Violations
|WRV Schools (WRV,Lyons, Wor)
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Eastern Schools
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Stanifer’s Twist and Shake
|0
|2
|Mop not properly hung, Walk in cooler has condensation on ceiling
|Wrings Smokehouse
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Linton Cinema
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Linton Sav a Lot
|0
|0
|No Violations
|The Grill
|3
|3
|Food items being stored on prep table out of temperature, Dishwasher not dispensing sanitizer, Mouse droppings are found in rear storage room, Ice maker has build up of moldy substance, Lights in reach in cooler are not shielded, Facility is not routinely cleaned
|The Daily Dish
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Worthington Country Market
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Country Porch (Worthington)
|3
|2
|Hand wash sink being used for other than hand washing, Hand wash sink is blocked, No certified food manager at facility, Unnecessary items stored throughout facility, Mop not properly hung
|Vest Quick Mart
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Hucks
|1
|3
|Mouse droppings found in and around drink area, Thermometers not present or visible in cooling devices, Pizza prep cooler is heavily soiled with food debris, Outside trash containers are not property covered
|Country Porch (Bloomfield)
|0
|5
|Ice chute on pop machine has visible moldy substance present, Soap not present at hand wash sink, Ceiling is in poor condition in restroom, Front door has visible gap along bottom , Unnecessary clutter throughout facility
|Bloomfield School
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Cinco de Mayo
|0
|1
|Rear door has visible gap along bottom
|Lyons Petro Plus
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Lyons Value Mart
|1
|0
|Meat grinder is soiled with old food debris
