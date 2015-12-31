December 31, 2015Derrick Tennant

December 2015 Health Department Inspection Results

Inspections sent December 31, 2015

Establishment Critical Non Critical Comments
J7 Sports Grill 0 0 No Violations
Joetta’s Pizza Villa 0 0 No Violations
Shakamak School 0 0 No Violations
Pizza Villa 2 0 0 No Violations
Linton Schools 0 0 No Violations
WRV Schools (WRV,Lyons, Wor) 0 0 No Violations
Eastern Schools 0 0 No Violations
Stanifer’s Twist and Shake 0 2 Mop not properly hung, Walk in cooler has condensation on ceiling
Wrings Smokehouse 0 0 No Violations
Linton Cinema 0 0 No Violations
Linton Sav a Lot 0 0 No Violations
The Grill 3 3 Food items being stored on prep table out of temperature, Dishwasher not dispensing sanitizer, Mouse droppings are found in rear storage room, Ice maker has build up of moldy substance, Lights in reach in cooler are not shielded, Facility is not routinely cleaned
The Daily Dish 0 0 No Violations
Worthington Country Market 0 0 No Violations
Country Porch (Worthington) 3 2 Hand wash sink being used for other than hand washing, Hand wash sink is blocked, No certified food manager at facility, Unnecessary items stored throughout facility, Mop not properly hung
Vest Quick Mart 0 0 No Violations
Hucks 1 3 Mouse droppings found in and around drink area, Thermometers not present or visible in cooling devices, Pizza prep cooler is heavily soiled with food debris, Outside trash containers are not property covered
Country Porch (Bloomfield) 0 5 Ice chute on pop machine has visible moldy substance present, Soap not present at hand wash sink, Ceiling is in poor condition in restroom, Front door has visible gap along bottom , Unnecessary clutter throughout facility
Bloomfield School 0 0 No Violations
Cinco de Mayo 0 1 Rear door has visible gap along bottom
Lyons Petro Plus 0 0 No Violations
Lyons Value Mart 1 0 Meat grinder is soiled with old food debris

