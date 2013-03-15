Linton vs. Speedway – Basketball Semi-State Championship [LIVE STREAM]

[EDIT 3/22 9:21am: It seems when I was making the thumbnail graphic for this video, I forgot how to use a calendar. March 13th is a Wednesday. How did we all miss that? – Derrick]
Watch LIVE as the Miners take on the Sparkplugs of Speedway in the Boys Basketball Semi-State Championship at Richmond.Tip-off begins Saturday at 1pm for Richmond’s Tiernan Center!
The broadcast is presented by Premier Healthcare and made by possible by Linton Family Pharmacy, Welch & Cornett Funeral Home, and Lyons Health and Living Center. Commentary is provided by Keith Doades and Darren Clayton of Media Five Sports.
Volunteer Streaming Crew
Derrick Tennant – Producer
Tony Tadey – Audio
Nolan Spinney – Camera
Jared Albright – Camera
Also available for viewing at LintonMiners.com