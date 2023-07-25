Two-state investigation leads to arrest of two, including Daviess County man for child porn

FROM INDIANA STATE POLICE – JASPER DISTRICT:

In Daviess County back on June 26th, 2023, Detective Sergeant Brock Werne was contacted by the Odon Town Marshal and was given information on a Matthew Taylor that was possibly in possession of child pornography. Detective Sergeant Werne began his investigation and received enough information for a search warrant through the Daviess County Prosecutor’s Office.

Det. Sgt. Werne, Trooper Chase Snider, and Trooper Jon Villanueva executed the search warrant on Mr. Taylor’s residence and arrested Matthew Taylor of Montgomery for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia as well as seized electronics from Mr. Taylor’s residence. After searching those electronics, Taylor was arrested for Possession of Child Pornography. During that investigation, Det. Sgt. Werne found evidence that a subject in Missouri was trading child pornography with Taylor.

Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control/Digital Forensics Investigations Unit were contacted by Det. Sgt. Werne, regarding a child pornography investigation involving Stephen Earl Raymond Marez, of Farmington, Missouri. On Tuesday, July 13th, 2023, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Marez, for a traffic violation. During this traffic stop, officers questioned Marez and seized his cellular telephone. Based on information provided by the Indiana State Police, investigators executed a search warrant for that cellular telephone and discovered video files of child pornography. On July 19th, 2023, Marez was formally charged by the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney.

Arrested in Indiana and Charges-

Matthew Taylor, age 24, of Montgomery, Indiana

Possession of Child Pornography – Level 5 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Chase Snider

Assisting Officers – Detective Sergeant Brock Werne and Trooper Jonathan Villanueva

Arrested in Missouri and Charges-

Stephen Earl Raymond Marez, age 31, of Farmington, Missouri

Possession of Child Pornography – Class B Felony (3 Counts)

Promoting Child Pornography – Class B Felony

Arresting Officer – Corporal Dustin Reed Missouri State Highway Patrol

All suspects should be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

