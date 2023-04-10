New accessible absentee voting option for voters with print disabilities

A Press Release from Indiana Disability Rights:

Indiana Disability Rights is pleased to encourage all eligible voters who are blind or have print disabilities to practice using the new tool through an online demonstration ballot.

If you are a voter, who is blind or have a print disability, and you wish to vote using this option, you must apply for an absentee ballot by no later than Thursday, April 20th, 2023. The absentee application can be accessed by logging into the Indiana Voter Portal and selecting “Voter With Print Disabilities.”

Alternatively, eligible voters can complete and submit a PDF version of the absentee application. Once a completed application is received, the relevant county clerk’s office will send a link to complete and return the absentee by 6 p.m. local time on Election Day, May 2nd, 2023.

Featured photo by Element5 Digital from Pexels

