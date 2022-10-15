Sullivan County foot pursuit ends in an arrest 

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

In Sullivan County on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Austin Robertson observed a white passenger vehicle in Dugger, near the intersection of Johnson and Monroe, that failed to signal a turn. Trooper Robertson activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle drove for two additional blocks and then came to an abrupt stop. Upon stopping, the driver quickly exited the vehicle and ran north.

Trooper Robertson, without hesitation, got out of his patrol car and gave loud verbal commands for the subject to stop. The commands were disregarded, and Trooper Robertson pursued on foot. The foot pursuit traveled through several yards in a residential area, until the subject eventually complied with Trooper Robertson’s verbal commands and stopped.

Trooper Robertson immediately secured the subject and returned to his patrol car. The driver was identified as Bryon K. Reeves, age 42, of Terre Haute, Indiana. During a search of Reeves’ vehicle, it was discovered that it contained legend drugs (legend drugs are drugs that are approved by FDA and dispensed to the public only by prescription of a licensed physician), several hypodermic syringes, cocaine, bath salts, and methamphetamine. Reeves was taken into custody and transported to the Sullivan County Jail where he is currently being detained.

A passenger in the vehicle, Mary Taft, age 33, of Terre Haute, Indiana, was also taken into custody. Taft was wanted on an active warrant out of Vigo County for dealing methamphetamine.

Photo: Evidence from the scene

Assisting: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Sullivan City Police Department, and Recovery Plus Towing Service.

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

Unlawful Possession of Hypodermic Syringe, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Legend Drugs, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Cocaine, Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Photos of Bryon K. Reeves and evidence seized are courtesy of the Indiana State Police.

