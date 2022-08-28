Edwardsport man dies in Knox County ATV crash

FROM THE INDIANA STATE POLICE – EVANSVILLE DISTRICT:

In Knox County this morning, August 28th, at approximately 1:00AM, Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed Charles Hunt, age 64, of Edwardsport, was operating his ATV on Albrecht Road when he abruptly went off the roadway and into a ditch ejecting him from the ATV. Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner’s Office.

Investigating Officer: Trooper Brock Buchanan, Indiana State Police

Assisting Agencies: Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources, and Knox County Coroner’s Office

Like this: Like Loading...