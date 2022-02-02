Lady Miners fall in 3A Sectionals to Washington, 54-28

The Lady Miners fell in 3A Sectionals to Washington yesterday, 54-28. Some photo highlights of the game include: (1.) Lillie Oliver chanting for the Miners, (2.) Bradie Chambers shooting for three, (3.) Sydney Jerrells and Bradie Chambers fighting for the ball, (4.) Sydney Jerrells drives hard into the paint, (5.) The Miners during jersey night, and (6.) Coach Rehmel comforts Izzy Wall as her last high school game comes to an end.

Featured photo is Seniors, Alexis Miller, Izzy Wall, and Aliyah Thuis crying in disbelief to the end of their high school basketball days after four years.

