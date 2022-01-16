Vincennes man arrested for impersonating a public servant after driving 93 mph on US 41

from the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:

In Gibson County on early Saturday morning, January 15th, at approximately 1:00 a.m., Trooper Roberts was patrolling US 41 near SR 64 when he observed a vehicle traveling north at a high rate of speed. Trooper Roberts activated his radar and clocked the 2005 Chevrolet at 93 mph in the 60 mph zone.

A traffic stop was conducted at US 41 at CR 100 North. The driver was identified as Justin McGiffen, age 31, of Vincennes. During the traffic stop, McGiffen displayed signs of impairment. After failing field sobriety tests, McGiffin produced a wallet from his pocket and displayed a gold badge. McGiffin was transported to the Gibson County Jail where further investigation revealed he had a BAC of 0.07%. McGiffen was arrested and is currently being held on bond in the Gibson County Jail.

The Lintonian currently has questions as to why he was incarcerated for a 0.07% intoxication level, which is below the state mandate of 0.08%.

Arrested and Charges:

Justin B. McGiffen, age 31, Vincennes, IN

Impersonating a Public Servant, Level 6 Felony Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Class C Misdemeanor Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer: Trooper Doug Roberts, Indiana State Police

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

