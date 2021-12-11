Linton boys’ basketball continues its winning season, 57-42, over Mitchell

Linton continued its winning season, 57-42, over Mitchell yesterday.

Some photo highlights from yesterday’s Linton vs Mitchell boys’ basketball game include: (1.) the Miner Kadets present the flag, (2.) Wrigley Franklin with an open shot, (3.) In the middle of the paint, Braden Walters with a bucket, (4.) Madalyn Delph flying for the Miner Cheer squad, (5.) Logan Webb driving to the basket, and (6.) Joey Hart with a shooter.

The game scheduled for today has been cancelled.

Featured photo is the bench helps Logan Webb up after a timeout. All photos taken by Austin Gordon Photography.

