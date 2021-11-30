Vigo County correctional officer arrested for child molesting 

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

In Vigo County, the Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after receiving information from the Vigo County Department of Child Services that a child, under the age of 14, had been molested.

The investigation revealed that Kenneth M. Smithee, age 51, of Terre Haute, allegedly molested a female juvenile under the age of 14.

Arrested: Kennedy M. Smithee, age 51, of Terre Haute, Indiana

After reviewing the investigation, the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant on November 29th, 2021. Smithee was arrested this morning without incident.

Investigating Officer: Indiana State Police Senior Trooper Detective Don Curtis of the Putnamville Post.

Assisting Agency: Vigo County Department of Child Services and Susie’s Place.

Child Molesting where defendant is at least 21 years of age, Class 1 Felony (2 counts)

Child Molesting Fondling or Touching with child under 14, Class 4 Felony

Under the Law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

