Ellington: Over 1,500 children in foster care are awaiting adoption in Indiana

From the Office of Jeff Ellington, Indiana State Representative – District 62:

To acknowledge families who have welcomed adopted children into their hearts and homes, and raise awareness of the needs of foster children and families, we celebrate National Adoption Month every November.

There are over 1,500 Indiana children in foster care who are awaiting adoption, and many of those have endured neglect, abuse or trauma that could lead to emotional or medical challenges. The Indiana Adoption Program connects prospective parents to Indiana’s waiting children, like Brooklyn, Tamarra and Jacob of Greene County, or Sean of Daviess County. Click here to read their stories and to learn more about resources for families looking to adopt.

Did you know that you don’t already have to be parent or that you don’t have to own your own home to adopt? Click here to learn about the misconceptions surrounding the process, which often discourage great people from considering opening their home to children in need.

Every child deserves a committed and loving family to come home to. We encourage Hoosiers to consider adoption and give a child a forever home. Thank you to the Indiana families who provide loving homes to some of our most vulnerable children. To learn more about National Adoption Month in Indiana and view more resources, click here.

