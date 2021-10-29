High-speed pursuit reaching speeds of 120-MPH lands a young Illinois man in jail

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

In Vermillion County yesterday afternoon, at approximately 1:20 p.m., Master Trooper Ted Robertson observed a white KIA traveling northbound on State Road 63 near County Road 1250 South, traveling at a high rate of speed. the Master Trooper activated his radar and received a reading of 96 mph in a 55-mph zone.

Robertson, in his fully marked police car, caught up with the KIA and activated all of his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop. The driver of the KIA ignored the emergency lights and a pursuit then ensued. The KIA continued northbound, reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour.

Vermillion County Deputies were able to get ahead of the pursuit and successfully deploy a tire deflation device at the intersection of State Road 63 and County Road 50 North. The pursued vehicle struck the deflation device, flattening both front tires, yet continued northbound fleeing officers on the deflated tires. The vehicle eventually came to a stop when it struck a Vermillion County Deputy’s patrol vehicle in the rear at State Road 63 and US 136.

It was at this time that the suspect then exited the vehicle and attempted to run. Master Trooper Robertson and Deputy Hennis, of the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department, were able to apprehend the subject, immediately placing him into handcuffs.

The suspect was then identified as Caleb L. Trotter, age 21, of Champaign, Illinois. Trotter was arrested and taken to the Vermillion County Jail where he is currently being held.

Assisting: Vermillion County and Fountain County Sheriff’s Departments.

Arrested and Charges: Caleb L. Trotter, 21, Champaign, IL

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Felony 6

Criminal Recklessness, Felony 5

Reckless Driving, Class B Misdemeanor

Operator Never Licensed, Class C Misdemeanor

All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.



