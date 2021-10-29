‘Fix it Fast & Make it Last’ coming to Greene County

From the Purdue Extension – Greene County:

The Purdue Extension-Greene County will offer a free cooking program ‘Fix it Fast & Make it Last’ on November 10th, 16th and 22nd at the Greene County Community Event Center 4503 W State Rd 54 in Bloomfield. The free sessions are scheduled from 11 am to 12 pm. Participates must register to join.

The sessions will teach participants how to make quick and healthy recipes for themselves and their families. Instructors will do live demonstrations of how to prepare and cook different menu options and offer participants hands-on experience. During each session, they also will learn about healthy eating on a budget, the importance of portion sizes, and maintaining through the holidays.

A special gift will be given to those who attend sessions. Registration for program is required.

For more information or to register contact Kanza Zafar, Health & Human Sciences, at (812) 659-2122 or kzafar@purdue.edu. For more programs visit: https://www.facebook.com/PurdueExtensionGreene/

The Fix it Fast program open to everyone, regardless of age, gender, marital status, residency or membership.

Featured photo by Matthias Zomer from Pexels

