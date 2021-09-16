Martinsville man arrested for possession of child pornography

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

On Wednesday morning, Troopers with the Indiana State Police Bloomington District assisted Troopers with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) as they served a search warrant at a Martinsville residence that resulted in the arrest of Andrew L. Schaeffer, age 20, on charges of possession of child pornography.

The investigation by the Indiana State Police ICAC began in June when cyber tips were received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Those cyber tips along with an extensive investigation by Trooper Kevin Getz culminated in today’s arrest when Schaeffer was transported to the Morgan County Jail on the following charge.

Five (5) Counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony

Trooper Getz was assisted by Trooper Mike Clephane, Trooper Cecilia Wylie, Trooper Matt Jacobs, First Sergeant Chris Cecil, Sergeant Patrick Deckard, Sergeant Tom Egler, Sergeant Ginger Marshall, and her K-9 Partner Titus along with a representative from the Morgan County Prosecutors Office.

Anyone having any information related to crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/home and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

