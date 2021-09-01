First day of school mask mandate leads to first day of protest against it

On their way into the school’s parking lot area this morning, parents and children at Linton-Stockton were greeted with a small group of protesters with signage speaking out against the new mandate for wearing masks, which began today, September 1st.

“Unmask their smiles,” read one sign. Another said, “Choice, not mandate”. While yet another invited people to the Monday, September 20th school board meeting, which will begin at 7pm, to voice their opinion on the subject of masks.

One of the protesters, Hannah Montgomery, said people with questions about the upcoming school board meeting and/or the new mask mandate can contact her. Montgomery went on to say that parents have to speak up on issues they believe in, so their children can have role models to look up to and know how to handle issues like this in the future.

