UDWI’s Community Fund provides AEDs to local veterans group

A grant from the Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC’s Community Fund in March helped Greene County Veteran Services purchase automated external defibrillators (AED) for vehicle use.

The organization was able to purchase two AEDs with the grant for vehicles that transport veterans to and from appointments to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) in Indianapolis.

From left to right: Doug Childs with UDWI, Kim Rush and Richard Nichols with Greene County Veteran Services

“I appreciate the added ability I have now to care for the veterans during the long trips to VAMC and back. I hope to never use this equipment, but I am thrilled to have this extra protection for our veterans on each van,” said Kim Rush, a van driver for Greene County Veteran Services. “With the AEDs, I am confident that I will be able to provide immediate response should an emergency arise on our largely rural route to the hospital.”

Greene County Veteran Services is a nonprofit aimed at supporting veterans and serves veterans, veterans’ dependents, and veterans’ survivors in the county. The organization offers assistance to veterans in filing claims for VA benefits, obtaining military records, and accessing VA services.

UDWI’s Community Fund, a non-profit organization created by the cooperative, provides members an avenue to make a difference in their communities. The program works by allowing members to round up their energy bills to the next whole dollar, and UDWI then awards the amount collected to local organizations.

Other recipients of Community Fund grants in March included: Ainsley’s Angels of America, Eastern Greene High School Baseball Booster Club, Glenburn Home, Inc., Greene County 4-H Horse & Pony Club – Ridge Riders, Linton Fraternal Order of Police, Monroe Fire Protection District Open Arms Family & Educational Services, Spencer Pride, Inc., and Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.

“Being a part of projects that further serve our community is something that UDWI takes a lot of pride in,” said Doug Childs, UDWI CEO. “We will continue to take advantage of our position to support nonprofits in our area, and we are excited to see what Greene County Veteran Services and the rest of the recipients are going to do next for our communities.”

The UDWI Community Fund is accepting applications now for its next grant cycle. All non-profit businesses in UDWI’s service area are encouraged to apply. Please visit UDWI’s website to learn more about the program and to start an application.

