Ellington highlights new Indiana laws effective July 1st

From the Office of State Representative Jeff Ellington – District 62:

Recently, State Rep. Jeff Ellington (R-Bloomington) said Hoosiers should be aware of several new state laws effective July 1st, including the new state budget and those supporting lawful gun owners, in-person worship and upward mobility.

“Lawmakers worked hard to put Hoosiers first and pass laws that move Indiana forward,” Ellington said. “There are many new reforms that support individuals pursuing better educational opportunities and jobs, and others that defend essential rights.”

Ellington highlighted several new and notable laws:

Funding Hoosier Priorities

Indiana’s next two-year, $37 billion state budget reduces taxpayer-funded debt by over $1 billion, and provides opportunities for future tax cuts and reforms. House Enrolled Act 1001 funds critical government services and proven programs while making historic investments in K-12 education, broadband and economic development.



Supporting Lawful Gun Owners

Lawful Hoosier gun owners will no longer pay a fee to obtain a lifetime license to carry a handgun thanks to the passage of House Enrolled Act 1001. Hoosiers can visit IN.gov/ISP to apply for a free five-year or lifetime license, or renew current permits. The process to legally purchase a handgun remains the same.

Protecting In-Person Worship

Religious gatherings are defined as essential, and Senate Enrolled Act 263 ensures the government cannot restrict the right to worship in-person during public emergencies. Other church services like food pantries, daycare or educational classes can also not be more restricted than other essential services.

Promoting Upward Mobility

Through House Enrolled Act 1009, those 24 years old or younger in a home receiving TANF benefits can earn up to $15,000 through internships or work-based learning programs, and not jeopardize their family’s assistance. Starting in 2022, the new law will also increase the Earned Income Tax Credit, which will put over $10 million annually into the hands of Hoosiers.

