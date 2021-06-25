Bassler: New laws take effect July 1st, 2021

From the Office of Indiana State Senator Eric Bassler – District 39:

The Indiana General Assembly passed a number of laws this year and many of them will go into effect on July 1st. Senator Eric Bassler said, “I was proud to support the following policies and look forward to their positive impact on our communities.”



House Enrolled Act 1230 expands Indiana’s successful Safe Haven Law, which has saved the lives of dozens of newborns, by allowing struggling parents to legally turn over custody of their child to medical staff.

To protect the people of Indiana and their property, Senate Enrolled Act 187 increases the criminal penalties for rioting and allows state government to withhold funds from local governments that fail to preserve their monuments and memorials from destruction.

Senate Enrolled Act 263, which Bassler co-authored, prohibits state and local government from restricting the right to worship in person during an emergency. It also prevents state and local government from imposing restrictions on religious organizations and religious services that are more restrictive than other businesses and organizations deemed “essential services” during a disaster.

Finally, our newest two-year state budget removes financial barriers for Hoosiers to exercise their Second Amendment rights by making lifetime handgun permits free. The budget also provides money to local police departments to replace their lost permit revenue, which goes toward officer training.

To view these laws and others passed this session, click here.

