Sullivan County Youth recipient of Indiana Sheriff’s Association Scholarship

From the Office of Clark Cottom, Sheriff – Sullivan County:

Congratulations goes out to Eli Hughes, a graduate of Sullivan High School, who was awarded a scholarship sponsored by the Indiana Sheriff’s Association.

Chief Deputy Bobbitt with scholarship recipient Eli Hughes

The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association established their scholarship fund for receiving, investing, and dispensing funds to provide college scholarships to qualified students who are committed to pursuing an education and career in the law enforcement field. Chief Deputy Jason Bobbitt recently presented Eli with the $750 scholarship.

Eli said he plans to use the scholarship for his education to move forward with his career goal of becoming a law enforcement, as well as a productive member of the community.

His mother, Donna Roseberry, recently shared that she and Eli have spent countless hours talking about the risks, benefits, and rewards of becoming a police officer. She said that Eli feels being a police officer is his calling in life.

Congratulations, Eli Hughes!

