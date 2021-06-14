Now Hiring – Sullivan County Sheriff’s Deputy

From the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department:

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is creating an eligibility list for the position of Merit Deputy Sheriff.

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, with no arrests for a felony, or any crime involving domestic violence. Applicants will undergo an initial background check, physical agility testing, aptitude testing, and participate in a series of interviews. Followed by an extensive background check, including employment and credit history, plus polygraph screening and psychological testing.

Starting salary, including uniform allowance is $39,863. Deputies have a state mandated pension; receive annual pay raises, plus longevity increases after four years of service.

Employees also have access to a generous health insurance package, plus earn paid vacation and sick leave, as well as time off for recognized holidays. Deputies have opportunities to attend a variety of specialized training courses, and have opportunities to work and train in specialized areas such as criminal investigations, training instructor and K9 officer.

Applications can be completed online by visiting here or requested by emailing here. Applications must be completed on or before Thursday, July 15th, 2021. If you have questions, email us.

Featured photo by Anna Tarazevich from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...