INDOT hosts hiring fair on Thursday, May 20th; Starting pay at $19 per hour

Over the past 100 years, INDOT has transformed the State of Indiana into the Crossroads of America we know today. With six district offices and 3,500 employees, the agency is responsible for constructing and maintaining more than 29,000 lane miles of highways, more than 5,700 bridges, and supporting 4,500 rail miles and 117 airports across the state. Indiana once again ranked #1 in the U.S. for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2019 “America’s Top States for Business” ranking.

To help build and maintain this infrastructure, the Indiana Department of Transportation will host hiring fairs at ten locations across the state on Thursday, May 20th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (all times local).

INDOT has more than 100 open positions in a variety of careers, but the greatest need is for skilled trade positions. INDOT recently increased starting pay for highway technicians and several other positions to $19 per hour, with opportunities to move up to $20 per hour with a valid commercial driver’s license (CDL).

Recruiters will be available at all hiring fair locations to share information about starting a career at INDOT, answer questions, and help candidates to apply.

Hiring Fair Locations

Aurora – 8074 W. U.S. Highway 50, Aurora, IN 47001

Bluffton – 2800 W. State Road 124, Bluffton, IN 46714

Cloverdale – 10 High St, Cloverdale, IN 46120

Elkhart – 58905 County Road 9, Elkhart, IN 46517

Fort Wayne – 5333 Hatfield Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Gary – 7601 Melton Road, Gary, IN 46401

Indianapolis – 7105 E. Brookville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46239

Seymour – 185 Agrico Lane, Seymour, IN 47274

Wabash – 1178 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, IN 46992

West Lafayette – 2319 U.S. Highway 231, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Ready to apply for a career at INDOT right now? Go to workforindiana.in.gov to find open positions.

Have questions? Email jobs@indot.in.gov or call I-855-INDOT4U (463-6848). Learn more about INDOT at in.gov/indot.

Featured photo by Max Andrey from Pexels

