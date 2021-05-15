Indiana AG: Dismissal of suit against Indianapolis archdiocese a win for religious liberty

From the Office of Todd Rokita, the Indiana Attorney General:

Earlier this week, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita issued the following statement regarding the dismissal of a lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Indianapolis involving Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, which affirms the freedom of religious schools to employ teachers who support their faith:

“As we argued in the brief we filed with the court, questions of religious doctrine should be left to churches. When courts unnecessarily entangle themselves in these matters, they threaten the autonomy of churches and the free exercise of religious liberty. Catholic schools and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese have every right to require staff to teach and uphold Catholic teachings. Such religious liberty is one of the most fundamental aspects of American life.”

Embedded below are a couple documents pertinent to this case:

