ISP arrests Springville man on multiple felony warrants

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

Recently, the Indiana State Police received information from the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office that Robert D. Collins, 32 years old of Springville, was wanted for seven felony offenses in Lawrence County, plus an additional warrant through Monroe County. Troopers began an investigation into the whereabouts of Collins, who was reportedly hiding away from his residence to avoid apprehension.

Earlier today, on Monday, May 3, 2021, Sergeant Greg Day and Trooper Robert Whyte utilized a variety of investigative techniques, eventually determining that Collins was at a residence in the 3000 block of Knightsridge Road in Monroe County. At that residence, Sgt. Day and Trp. Whyte made contact with a female who admitted that Collins was, in fact, inside the residence.

Troopers obtained consent to enter the home where they located Collins and he was taken into custody without incident.

Robert D. Collins, age 32, of Springville

Robert D. Collins was arrested and incarcerated in the Lawrence County Jail for the following warrant offenses:

Probation Violation of the Original Charge of Burglary, Level 4 Felony (Monroe County)

Domestic Battery Resulting in Injury to a Person Less than 14 Years of Age, Level 5 Felony (Lawrence County)

Criminal Confinement, Level 5 Felony (Lawrence County)

Criminal Confinement, Level 6 Felony (Lawrence County)

Strangulation, Level 6 Felony (Lawrence County) – 2 counts

Domestic Battery, Level 6 Felony (Lawrence County) – 2 counts

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Controlled Substance (Monroe County), Class C Misdemeanor

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering (Monroe County), Class A Misdemeanor

The actual criminal charges stem from an investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and inquiries on the case should be directed to them.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Like this: Like Loading...