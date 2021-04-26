Weekend Drive – Patoka Lake hosts invasive species roundup May 2nd

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources at Patoka Lake will host an invasive species roundup targeting autumn olive and multiflora rose around the Nature Center on Sunday, May 2nd from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.



The event will start with plant identification. Volunteers should bring thick gloves for protection from thorns and handheld trimming tools, if they have them. Patoka Lake staff will have some trimming tools available too.



Advance registration is available by calling the Nature Center at (812) 685-2447.



Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, Indiana, which is just over 70 miles from Linton diving down mostly US231 with about a 1.5 hours of total travel time.

Featured photo by Alexander Mils from Pexels

